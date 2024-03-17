Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,750,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 1,474,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,521. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.