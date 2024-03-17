Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,115 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $82.73. 9,507,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

