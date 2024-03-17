Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

