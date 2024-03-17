Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

