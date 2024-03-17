Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 896 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $297.19 and a one year high of $448.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

