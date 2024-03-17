Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 815 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

