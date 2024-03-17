Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 8,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

