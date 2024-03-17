Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 39,671 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.42% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,299,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 3,326,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.