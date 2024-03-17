Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $181.39 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $181.39 million and approximately $35.59 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.35488137 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $34,906,130.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

