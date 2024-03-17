HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of HMNF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in HMN Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

