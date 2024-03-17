Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.1 %
HIFS stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
