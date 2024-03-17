Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.1 %

HIFS stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

