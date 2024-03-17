HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.09

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.09 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 122.38 ($1.57). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.59), with a volume of 4,342,439 shares.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.08.
HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.
Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
