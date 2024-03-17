Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
