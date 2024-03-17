Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00006360 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $155.80 million and approximately $99,446.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2797882 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $64,225.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

