Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $2,602.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,271.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,090.06. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $1,742.32 and a 12 month high of $2,646.00.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

