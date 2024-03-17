Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $2,602.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,271.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,090.06. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $1,742.32 and a 12 month high of $2,646.00.
