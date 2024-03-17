HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.