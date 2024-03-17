Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.62

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$9.63. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 501 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.39.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
