Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Trading Up 0.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 18,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 35,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$200.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

