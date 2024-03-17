Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.33

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and traded as low as $27.83. Halma shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 221,110 shares traded.

Halma Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

