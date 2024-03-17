Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.07) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.40) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,214 ($28.37) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,226.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,115.85. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,802 ($23.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

