GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.