Grin (GRIN) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $309,241.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,299.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00597683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00213173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00122791 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.