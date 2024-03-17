Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

