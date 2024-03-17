Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gold Reserve Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.69. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.
Gold Reserve Company Profile
