Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.69. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

