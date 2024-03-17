GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $22.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.39.
