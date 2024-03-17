Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLP opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

