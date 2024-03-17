GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) versus Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Financial Survey

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -15.48% -15.01% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 21.34% 26.95% 12.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GH Research and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

GH Research currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.39%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.31%. Given GH Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GH Research and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.68) -16.03 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $644.40 million 3.21 $137.54 million $2.58 16.69

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GH Research. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GH Research has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats GH Research on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

