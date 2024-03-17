Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 9th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
