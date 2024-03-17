General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

