Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

