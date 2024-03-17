FY2024 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $147.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

