FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

