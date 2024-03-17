Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.53).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.35) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.34) to GBX 1,685 ($21.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 660 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 577 ($7.39) on Friday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,193 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £664.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 687.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 772.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.15%.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.84), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($698,080.20). Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

