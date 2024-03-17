Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FULC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

