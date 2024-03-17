FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,242,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 627.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,881,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 767,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.