FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 14th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
FSK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
