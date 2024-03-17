Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 742 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $18,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

