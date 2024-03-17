Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,454. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.