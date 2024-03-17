Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,454. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
