Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.27% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $51.62 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.