Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

FTS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 892,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,696. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

