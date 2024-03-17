FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FONAR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 633,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 311,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth $4,277,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

FONAR Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. 17,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,083. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.63%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

