FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) & Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Head-To-Head Review

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nordson 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dividends

Nordson has a consensus price target of $270.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nordson pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nordson has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Nordson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.74 6.14 Nordson $2.63 billion 5.73 $487.49 million $8.55 30.78

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A Nordson 18.59% 20.59% 11.34%

Summary

Nordson beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

