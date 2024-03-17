FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $5,153.53 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.23091244 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,062.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

