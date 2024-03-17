Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

