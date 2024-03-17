First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.89. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 21,968 shares.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

