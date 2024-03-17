First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDTS stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3768 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDTS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

