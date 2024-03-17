First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
FDTS stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3768 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.
