First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

