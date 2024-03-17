First International Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.45. 6,630,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

