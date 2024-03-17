First International Bank & Trust Sells 6,722 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 891,493 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,621,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,636 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,567,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 750,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 214,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

