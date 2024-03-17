First International Bank & Trust Sells 3,110 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of ACWV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. 96,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

